The ninth and final season of “Last Man Standing” premieres Sunday on Fox. When the show comes back, the Baxter Family will be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, just like the rest of us. Well, we can’t say exactly like the rest of us, because the stunt Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) pulls in the Season 9 opener isn’t something most people would try to get away with.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak-peek of the episode, titled “Time Flies,” Mike is sitting in his living room trying to enjoy a football game. But there’s Ryan (Jordan Masterson), who won’t stop talking.

“One thing I loved about the pandemic was if you didn’t want to talk to somebody, you could just say the Wi-Fi is getting wonky,” Mike says.

When Ryan asks if he actually did that, Mike chuckles and says “What?” When Ryan repeats himself, Mike begins to pretend he’s breaking up over a Zoom call and says he’s going “reset” the router in the den.

OK, so clearly the Baxters are handling this quarantine in different ways.

Season 9 of “Last Man Standing” premieres Sunday at 9:30/8:30c on Fox.

See the description for the premiere episode below:

“A series of time jumps finds Mike and Vanessa with two new grandchildren, as well as Mandy and Kyle living with them. When Vanessa and Mandy clash over Vanessa’s ‘helpfulness,’ Mike accidentally-on-purpose gets involved. Meanwhile at Outdoor Man, Chuck desperately hopes it’s last call on Ed’s mixology happy hour.”

And here’s the info for the Jan. 7 installment, titled “Dual Time,” which will feature Allen’s “Home Improvement” cameo:

“The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike, who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog. Kristin and Mandy discover a secret about Ryan and Kyle’s favorite comic-book author.”