‘Last Man Standing’ Finale: Mike Has 1 More Lesson for Kristin and She’s Going to Hate It (Exclusive Video)

“Last Man Standing” will air its (second) series finale Thursday, with two back-to-back episodes to help fans say goodbye to Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) and his family. In TheWrap’s sneak peek of the first half-hour of the Fox sitcom’s farewell, Mike decides he’s going to have to teach his eldest daughter, Kristin (Amanda Fuller), a lesson about work-life balance when she tells him about her genius system of working an extra hour every day.

First, Kristin tells her dad she’s already finished a huge project he recently gave her and when he says, “That’s a lot of work, where are you getting the energy? Please tell me you are not putting meth in your coffee.”

“Nope, every day I work an extra hour.”

Mike becomes concerned, “Well that hour comes from some place — you really think this is worth it?”

“You should be proud of me, dad, I came up with a better system than Mike Baxter.”

Oh no, don’t get Mike wrong, he’s proud of Kristen. Very proud. So proud he’s going to bring her into an even bigger project that will take up even more of her time — “unless that’s too much work?”

“No, no way. I got this,” Kristin says to her pop, clearly looking like she don’t got this. “Oh, and one of these days you’re going to have to teach me your ‘get back to work’ look.”

Uh, Kristin, you’d have to stop working for Mike to give you the look — but it appears he’s trying to push you toward that choice anyways.

Here’s the official description for the two-episode series finale of “Last Man Standing,” courtesy of Fox:



“Mike teaches Kristin about work/life balance, as Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. Meanwhile, Ed asks Kyle how to get into heaven. Then, after Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, just as he completes his 10-year renovation on it, the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional good-bye.”

Check out the clip from the “Last Man Series” finale, above.

The “Last Man Standing” series finale airs tonight, Thursday, at 9/8c on Fox.