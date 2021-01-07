Last Man Standing

Fox

How ‘Last Man Standing’ Keeps a Studio Audience Mid-Pandemic: Plexiglass Booths

by | January 7, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“I cannot emphasize the impact a studio audience has,” showrunner Kevin Abbott tells TheWrap

After nine seasons and two networks, “Last Man Standing” will take its final bow this spring on Fox. And, as you might imagine, shooting the last episodes of a multi-cam sitcom during a pandemic is not as much fun — mainly because a large studio audience is no longer safe.

But the Tim Allen comedy was actually able to keep the real-life laughter coming in a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19: individual plexiglass booths for 18 paid “laughers” in the audience.

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

