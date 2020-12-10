Naughty Dog’s zombie-killing adventure video game “The Last of Us Part II” swept the Game Awards this year, winning Game of the Year and six other prizes.

But fans of the other titles nominated for Game of the Year — including Sucker Punch’s Samurai epic “Ghost of Tsushima,” Square Enix’s remake of “Final Fantasy VII,” Supergiant Games’ hellish dungeon crawler “Hades” and Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” — were audibly displeased about the decision.

Some were quick to say that the awards seemed rigged in Naughty Dog’s favor this year — which really isn’t possible, since the fans ultimately decide the winner of each category by voting (though that didn’t stop some gamers from claiming that the votes were hacked this year).

From the start, even before the awards began, “The Last of Us Part II” was a frontrunner in the Game of the Year race. The sequel to the critically acclaimed action-adventure game released in 2013, “The Last of Us Part II” came out June 19 to largely positive reviews, despite a small group of critics who were offended that the franchise’s protagonist, Ellie, was shown in an openly queer relationship with another woman in several scenes.

Overall, the game took home seven awards, including Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility, Best Action/Adventure Game and Best Performance, awarded to actress Laura Bailey, who plays antagonist Abby in the game.

Naughty Dog has spun its game out into other forms of entertainment — a television series from “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin is in the works at HBO and will be co-written by the game series’ creative director and Naughty Dog studio co-president Neil Druckmann.

Earlier in the week, Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” led the fan poll for Game of the Year but was quickly overtaken by fans of “The Last of Us II.” While many fans of Naughty Dog rejoiced in the victory, Sucker Punch fans were extremely vocal about their displeasure that the game was snubbed at the awards this year.

“The Last of Us Part 2 is a good game but Ghost of Tsushima left me with my ‘boca abierta,'” another fan wrote (note: “boca abierta” translates to “mouth open” or “jaw dropped” in Spanish).

Another gamer who was more of a Bethesda fan was, uh, particularly angry that “Doom Eternal” was left out of the awards circuit this year.

Check out more of the gaming community’s reactions to “The Last of Us” sweeping the seventh annual Game Awards this year below.

The Last of Us Part 2 won game of the year and it was 100% the correct choice. I know the chuds are gonna be pissed but when are they not? Congrats to all the hard working people @Naughty_Dog and @Neil_Druckmann for bringing this amazing game to us. #TheGameAwards — scottatron (@scottatron1) December 11, 2020

OH THEY BIGGGGGGG MADDDDD 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TheGameAwards Last Of Us Part 2. BRING ON THE TEARS! — RedShirtGuy (@BrokenGamezHDR_) December 11, 2020

Well I think it's kinda poetic The last of us part 2 was the best game of the year , a shit game for a shit year it's like the cherry on top — CaptainStrider (@StriderCaptain) December 11, 2020

The Ghost of Tsushima has it well deserved. ✨✨ The Last Of Us Part 2 is a good game but Ghost Of Tsushima left me with my “Boca Abierta”. pic.twitter.com/kBoKNMHLwC — Robert Hernández (@RobertoHernadz) December 7, 2020

People who like The Last Of Us Part 2 pic.twitter.com/HLklpsygHI — |Tony| The Lost Airbender (@AangsAirForces) December 9, 2020

The game awards was rigged won last of us part 2 won like 7 awards and ghosts of Tsushima won 1 award shits rigged @OrdinaryGamers @geoffkeighley — Nicholas Byrne (@KsinickB) December 11, 2020

No game in history has destroyed the minds of Men more than the Last of Us Part 2. Just when you thought they couldnt get worse then they hacking websites to change votes pic.twitter.com/sfEVRwcgSB — RedShirtGuy (@BrokenGamezHDR_) December 6, 2020

what the FUCK why did the last of us part 2 win the game of the year, this is BULLSHIT, fuck @thegameawards fuck @Naughty_Dog — Dustin (@dustin_dustin21) December 11, 2020

watching the last of us part 2 get all the awards it did not deserve pic.twitter.com/MfffuzkcWq — Human Lives are more Important than Justice. (@straightfaceism) December 11, 2020

My coworker is in the cage because she worked on the Last of Us Part 2 pic.twitter.com/c0zRkVeQCw — axel !! (@shouldertime) December 11, 2020

“And last of us part 2 wins every award” pic.twitter.com/7cqzVOpTE5 — Lil Yacht Man (@hamptitty) December 11, 2020