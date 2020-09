‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Gets 3-Season Renewal at HBO

HBO has renewed late night series, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” for three more seasons, taking it through 2023.

“For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max. “We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

“Last Week Tonight” returns with new episodes on Sept. 27. The series has been filming remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike many other late-night series, “Last Week Tonight” has not set a return date to its New York studio.

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first,” said Oliver.

“Last Week Tonight” has been a hit since its debut in 2014, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the last four years. It received nine Emmy nominations for this year’s awards, which take place on Sunday and will be broadcast on ABC.

“Last Week Tonight” is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino.