Late Night TV 2020: Top Viral Videos for a Viral Year (Videos)

There wasn’t a whole lot to enjoy about 2020, but at least late-night TV still gave us plenty of laughs — even if most of the hosts were home like the rest of us.

Below, see 15 viral late-night videos that made us smile this year, or at least captured our fury.

1. BTS’ Carpool Karaoke

K-Pop superstar group BTS joined James Corden to sing songs off their most recent album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” and cover Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” and Post Malone’s “Circles.”

2. Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber

Bieber opted to eat ant yogurt and a scorpion rather than let the “Late Late Show” host shave off his mustache.

3. John Oliver on the Police after George Floyd

Amid the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism over the summer, the “Last Week Tonight” host discussed how the histories of policing and white supremacy are intertwined.

4. Jimmy Kimmel Remembers Kobe Bryant

Kobe’s tragic death in January reminds us all that 2020 sucked even before the pandemic. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host gave him a fitting and emotional tribute.

5. John Oliver on the Pandemic

“Last Week Tonight” aired its first episode from Oliver’s self-described “blank void” and dedicated the entire episode to the pandemic.

6. Tom Holland Surprises Chris Pratt

Admit it: It’s a little weird and anxiety-inducing to see Pratt and Kimmel sit so close together. (But don’t worry — this was all before anyone even heard the words “social distancing.”)

7. Trump Refuses to Commit to Peaceful Transition of Power: A Closer Look

One of Seth Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segments detailed soon-to-be former president Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election (he did). It’s December and he still refuses.

8. Stephen Colbert’s First-Ever No-Audience “Late Show” Monologue

Colbert became the first to host his late-night show from an audience-free studio during the pandemic’s early days. It was just as weird as you’d expect.

9. Bill Maher’s Virus Shaming

On “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host argued that it’s perfectly fine to shame China and call COVID-19 the “China Virus” since that’s where the initial outbreak happened. He clearly did not research where the term “Spanish Flu” came from.

10. Jimmy Fallon’s Billie Eilish Parody

Fallon tried to recreate Billie Eilish’s mall-set “Therefore I Am” music video. It didn’t go well.

11. Colbert’s Monologue From the Bathtub

Colbert kicked off the trend of late-night hosts staying on the air when we all worked out of our homes, with a monologue delivered from his bathtub.

12. Here Lies Donald Trump

A few months before Trump’s eventual election loss, Maher got a head start on eulogizing his presidency.

13. 2020: The Musical

On “The Tonight Show,” Fallon and Andrew Rannells tried to recap the horrors of 2020 in song form.

14. Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher Reveal Who’s More Likely to Do What

On “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” “Shameless” co-stars Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher revealed who’s more likely to start a prison riot or smuggle a phone into their cell.

15. Legislating Healing and Justice with Ayanna Pressley

Samantha Bee and Massachusetts congresswomen Ayanna Pressley discussed how to make the rest of America feel as safe and secure without police as the suburbs.