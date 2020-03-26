After a week of rolling out short digital bits to keep their audiences entertained why everyone is stuck inside their homes, many late-night TV shows are now returning to the airwaves while giving viewers a look inside their own homes.

TheWrap has rounded up when every late-night TV show is coming back with new full episodes, listed in order of their return. We’ll keep updating this as more announce their plans.

Comedy Central was the first to return with new episodes of “The Daily Show” — dubbed “The Daily Social Distancing Show” — on Monday, March 23.

TBS followed suit on Wednesday, March 25 with “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (you can read about how those shows got back on the air here). Next week will see even more shows return, including some of the hour-long broadcast series.

HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” will return on Sunday, March 29.

The next day will see the returns of CBS’ “Late Show,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” TBS’ “Conan” and Showtime’s “Desus & Mero.”

HBO’s other late-night series, “Real Time With Bill Maher,” will return with new episodes on Friday, April 3.

While NBC has yet to announce any plans for “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” to come back, both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have been putting up digital segments, like Meyers’ “A Closer Look.” Fallon’s have aired as part of re-runs of “Tonight Show” in his normal 11:35 p.m. time slot.