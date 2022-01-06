“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” brought a little humor to the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack with biting insults and a catchy show tune.

Stephen Colbert and company opened Thursday night’s installment of the show with an insurrection-themed take on “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent.”

The slickly-produced video included hard-hitting network news reports about the anniversary on the assault, before the footage dipped to black (signaling a change in tone), and the start of the upbeat music.

“525,600 minutes. 365 days since feces were smeared.” A Daily Mail headline then flashed on screen blaring: “MAGA MOB RIOTERS SMEARED THEIR OWN FECES IN U.S. CAPITOL.”

Along with a montage of now-infamous images of the rioters — including the QAnon shaman — the words “infectors,” “defectors” and “douchebags” appeared over the faces of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.

On #LSSC tonight: We look back on the abhorrent day of January 6th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/yvuEGW47qY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 6, 2022

After noting that “727 insurrectionists” were arrested, the jingle asked “who else should be jailed” for the attack?

“How about this bum,” the song said as a picture of former President Donald Trump filled the screen.

