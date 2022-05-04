The geniuses behind “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” fake news alerts delivered another gem Wednesday night, pulling the mask off the man who a day earlier free-climbed the 1,000-foot Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco.

But it wasn’t the 22-year-old who gave himself the nickname “Pro-Life Spider-Man” after climbing Las Vegas’ 600-foot Aria resort hotel in August, who then made headlines Tuesday for scaling the tallest building in the City by the Bay.

No, Colbert’s crew pulled the curtain back entirely through all the animated glory of a classic Spider-Man cartoon, revealing the culprit to be none other than Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Spider-Man, Spider-Man. Ending Roe v. Wade is his plan,” a catchy, subtitled tune set to the familiar theme song’s melody began.

“To get attention, he will climb,” the cartoon continued. “Has no friends and lots of time.

“Look out! It’s ‘Pro-Life Spider-Man.'”

Listen to the rest of the tune and watch the reveal in the whole video of “The Late Show” segment below, which includes references to Kavanaugh’s infamous affinity for beer — and apparent affinity for the last vice president.