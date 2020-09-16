Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace Featured on L’Attitude 2020 LatinXT List of Top Talent

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, “Vida” star Melissa Barrera and “Gentefied” creator Marvin Lemus are among the Latinx talent and creators recognized on the 2020 LatinXT List.

The LatinXT list, which will be spotlighted at L’Attitude’s virtual event on Thursday, aims to recognize Latinx talent who are redefining the new mainstream. The full list of nearly 40 Latinx creatives includes showrunners, writers, directors, producers, actors and trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ space.

Other notable honorees include “Julie and the Phantoms” star Madison Reyes and Isabela Merced, who played the title character in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

Below is the full list of creatives on the rise that comprise the 2020 LatinXT list:

Performance:

Melissa Barrera – Actress and singer starring in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights”

David Castañeda – Actor, Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy”

Rhenzy Feliz – Actor, Netflix’s upcoming “All Together Now,” Marvel’s “Runaways” on Hulu

Madison Reyes – Actress, Netflix’s “Julie and the Phantoms”

Xochitl Gomez – Actress, Netflix’s “Baby-Sitter’s Club”

Alexa Mansour – Actress, AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”

Karrie Martin – Actress, Netflix’s “Gentefied”

Carlos Miranda – Actor, Starz’s “Vida,” Pantaya’s “ANA,” and the upcoming indie film “Senior Moment”

Chelsea Rendon – Actress, Starz’s “Vida” and the new film “Murder in the Woods”

Tess Romero – Actress and star of “Diary of a Future President” on Disney +

Jesus Sepulveda – Comedian and actor, HBO Latino’s “Entrenos” and Netflix’s “Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All”

Joseph Julian Soria – Actor, star of Netflix’s “Gentefied”

Director:

Gigi Saul Guerrero – Filmmaker best known for creating and directing the horror web series “La Quinceañera.” Directed the film “Culture Shock” as part of Hulu’s anthology series “Into the Dark,” and episodes of “The Purge” for USA Network

Marvin Lemus – Award-winning filmmaker, who is a creator, executive producer, and director of Netflix’s “Gentefied”

Jenée LaMarque – Director and writer, “The Pretty One,” “The Feels,” “Room 104,” “Vida”

Carlos López Estrada – Director, “Blindspotting,” and Disney’s upcoming film, “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Melina Matsoukas – Two-time Grammy award-winning director for music videos “We Found Love” and “Formation.” Directed Universal Pictures’ “Queen & Slim”

Diana Peralta – Director, producer, and writer. Her debut feature film, “De Lo Mío,” will premiere on HBO in November 2020

Writer:

Linda Yvette Chavez – Award-winning screenwriter and producer, who is a creator, executive producer, and director of Netflix’s “Gentefied”

Hailey Chavez – Comedy writer whose credits include NBC’s “Superstore” and Disney+’s “Diary of a Future President”

Danny Fernandez – Writer and actor, whose credits include “Diary of a Future President” for Disney+ and “Love, Victor” for Hulu

Nancy C. Mejía – Writer and director, whose recent projects include “Vida” and “The L Word: Generation Q”

Julio Torres – Writer, comedian, and actor known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” Co-creator, writer, and executive producer of HBO’s “Los Espookys”

Producer/Showrunner:

Niki López – Creator and co-executive producer of Nickelodeon’s new animated preschool series, “Santiago of the Seas”

Monica Macer – Award-winning showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s “Gentefied,” and “MacGyver” for CBS

Miguel Puga – Visual artist and art director. Co-executive producer of Nickelodeon’s Emmy Award-winning series, “The Casagrandes”

Tanya Saracho – Award-winning actress, playwright, and screenwriter, as well as showrunner for STARZ’s “Vida”

Moisés Zamora – Creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner of “Selena: The Series” for Netflix

Music:

Isabela Merced – Recording artist and actress, whose song “My Only One (No Hay Nadie Más)” generated nearly 50 million Spotify streams. Her debut EP, “The Better Half of Me,” was released earlier this year

Leslie Grace – Singer and songwriter starring in the upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights”

Ángela Aguilar – Singer and daughter of singer Pepe Aguilar. She gained recognition after performing “La Llorona” at the 19th Annual Latin Grammys

Mariah Angeliq – Singer, newly signed to Universal Music Latin Entertainment and gaining popularity for her refreshing pop/urban/R&B style, highlighted in her single “Blah”

Jhay Cortez – Singer and songwriter best known for his writing on several reggaeton hits, such as “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Trailblazers – LGBTQ+:

Emily Estefan – Musical artist, LGBTQ+ advocate, and the daughter of producer Emilio Estefan and singer/songwriter Gloria Estefan

Aurora Guerrero – Queer writer, director, and activist who has directed episodes of “Gentefied” and “13 Reasons Why” for Netflix

Gabby Rivera – Writer best known for writing “America,” the comic series featuring Marvel’s first queer Latina superhero, America Chavez

Mj Rodriguez – Actress and singer known for her breakout role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the hit FX drama, “Pose”

The L’Attitude event agenda will feature four days of virtual sessions covering business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment, including panels on Latin music, upcoming streaming, film, and TV content, and the emerging talents on the LATINXT List. The LATINXT panels span topics that include Latinx talent on the rise in Hollywood, an early look at Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights,” and a spotlight on Isabela Merced’s skyrocketing career in music and film.

L’Attitude was created to showcase the contributions of U.S. Latinos across multiple industries, as well as to help enlightened leaders gain a deeper understanding of U.S. Latinos’ crucial role in the economy.

