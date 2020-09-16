Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace Featured on L’Attitude 2020 LatinXT List of Top Talent
LatinXT list will be spotlighted during the virtual event on Thursday
Umberto Gonzalez | September 16, 2020 @ 6:00 AM
Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 6:51 AM
Getty Images
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, “Vida” star Melissa Barrera and “Gentefied” creator Marvin Lemus are among the Latinx talent and creators recognized on the 2020 LatinXT List.
The LatinXT list, which will be spotlighted at L’Attitude’s virtual event on Thursday, aims to recognize Latinx talent who are redefining the new mainstream. The full list of nearly 40 Latinx creatives includes showrunners, writers, directors, producers, actors and trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ space.
Other notable honorees include “Julie and the Phantoms” star Madison Reyes and Isabela Merced, who played the title character in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”
Below is the full list of creatives on the rise that comprise the 2020 LatinXT list:
Performance:
Melissa Barrera – Actress and singer starring in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights”
David Castañeda – Actor, Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy”
Rhenzy Feliz – Actor, Netflix’s upcoming “All Together Now,” Marvel’s “Runaways” on Hulu
Madison Reyes – Actress, Netflix’s “Julie and the Phantoms”
Xochitl Gomez – Actress, Netflix’s “Baby-Sitter’s Club”
Alexa Mansour – Actress, AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”
Karrie Martin – Actress, Netflix’s “Gentefied”
Carlos Miranda – Actor, Starz’s “Vida,” Pantaya’s “ANA,” and the upcoming indie film “Senior Moment”
Chelsea Rendon – Actress, Starz’s “Vida” and the new film “Murder in the Woods”
Tess Romero – Actress and star of “Diary of a Future President” on Disney +
Jesus Sepulveda – Comedian and actor, HBO Latino’s “Entrenos” and Netflix’s “Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All”
Joseph Julian Soria – Actor, star of Netflix’s “Gentefied”
Director:
Gigi Saul Guerrero – Filmmaker best known for creating and directing the horror web series “La Quinceañera.” Directed the film “Culture Shock” as part of Hulu’s anthology series “Into the Dark,” and episodes of “The Purge” for USA Network
Marvin Lemus – Award-winning filmmaker, who is a creator, executive producer, and director of Netflix’s “Gentefied”
Jenée LaMarque – Director and writer, “The Pretty One,” “The Feels,” “Room 104,” “Vida”
Carlos López Estrada – Director, “Blindspotting,” and Disney’s upcoming film, “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Melina Matsoukas – Two-time Grammy award-winning director for music videos “We Found Love” and “Formation.” Directed Universal Pictures’ “Queen & Slim”
Diana Peralta – Director, producer, and writer. Her debut feature film, “De Lo Mío,” will premiere on HBO in November 2020
Writer:
Linda Yvette Chavez – Award-winning screenwriter and producer, who is a creator, executive producer, and director of Netflix’s “Gentefied”
Hailey Chavez – Comedy writer whose credits include NBC’s “Superstore” and Disney+’s “Diary of a Future President”
Danny Fernandez – Writer and actor, whose credits include “Diary of a Future President” for Disney+ and “Love, Victor” for Hulu
Nancy C. Mejía – Writer and director, whose recent projects include “Vida” and “The L Word: Generation Q”
Julio Torres – Writer, comedian, and actor known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” Co-creator, writer, and executive producer of HBO’s “Los Espookys”
Producer/Showrunner:
Niki López – Creator and co-executive producer of Nickelodeon’s new animated preschool series, “Santiago of the Seas”
Monica Macer – Award-winning showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s “Gentefied,” and “MacGyver” for CBS
Miguel Puga – Visual artist and art director. Co-executive producer of Nickelodeon’s Emmy Award-winning series, “The Casagrandes”
Tanya Saracho – Award-winning actress, playwright, and screenwriter, as well as showrunner for STARZ’s “Vida”
Moisés Zamora – Creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner of “Selena: The Series” for Netflix
Music:
Isabela Merced – Recording artist and actress, whose song “My Only One (No Hay Nadie Más)” generated nearly 50 million Spotify streams. Her debut EP, “The Better Half of Me,” was released earlier this year
Leslie Grace – Singer and songwriter starring in the upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights”
Ángela Aguilar – Singer and daughter of singer Pepe Aguilar. She gained recognition after performing “La Llorona” at the 19th Annual Latin Grammys
Mariah Angeliq – Singer, newly signed to Universal Music Latin Entertainment and gaining popularity for her refreshing pop/urban/R&B style, highlighted in her single “Blah”
Jhay Cortez – Singer and songwriter best known for his writing on several reggaeton hits, such as “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Trailblazers – LGBTQ+:
Emily Estefan – Musical artist, LGBTQ+ advocate, and the daughter of producer Emilio Estefan and singer/songwriter Gloria Estefan
Aurora Guerrero – Queer writer, director, and activist who has directed episodes of “Gentefied” and “13 Reasons Why” for Netflix
Gabby Rivera – Writer best known for writing “America,” the comic series featuring Marvel’s first queer Latina superhero, America Chavez
Mj Rodriguez – Actress and singer known for her breakout role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the hit FX drama, “Pose”
The L’Attitude event agenda will feature four days of virtual sessions covering business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment, including panels on Latin music, upcoming streaming, film, and TV content, and the emerging talents on the LATINXT List. The LATINXT panels span topics that include Latinx talent on the rise in Hollywood, an early look at Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights,” and a spotlight on Isabela Merced’s skyrocketing career in music and film.
L’Attitude was created to showcase the contributions of U.S. Latinos across multiple industries, as well as to help enlightened leaders gain a deeper understanding of U.S. Latinos’ crucial role in the economy.
11 Latin American Films That Defined the 2010s, From 'Roma' to 'Zama' and More (Photos)
A region bustling with the winds of change throughout the 2010s -- both progressive and retrograde -- Latin America enjoyed a banner decade that witnessed the rise of films grappling with economic inequality, indigenous discrimination, and LGBTQ+ issues.
Mexico’s production continued to skyrocket (from Amat Escalante to Eugenio Derbez), Chile emerged as a powerhouse in both the arthouse and mainstream markets (with the Larraín brothers’ Fabula production company and the unofficial movement known as Chilewood), and countries like Panama (“Invasion”), the Dominican Republic (“Woodpeckers”), and Paraguay (“The Heiresses”) made strides towards a more consistent output of noteworthy offers. Although far from a definitive list, these 11 features give the world the opportunity to take a peek at the varied perspectives of Latin American creators, veterans and up-and-comers.
“Aquarius” (2016)
Vigorous and sensual, Sonia Braga commands director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s vital character study in her career-best work playing Doña Clara. The timeless Brazilian star astounds as a woman resolute on safeguarding her apartment from rapacious developers. Brilliantly, Mendonça Filho anchors her story to their country’s greater sociopolitical context, while providing a resounding reminder of Braga’s long underused excellence. At its Cannes premiere, cast and crew denounced Brazil’s political situation, a warning of what was to come in the Bolsonaro era, where the director has become a major target.
“Boy and the World” (2013)
Handcrafted whimsy with social commentary weaved in make Alê Abreu’s debut an animated triumph. Without relying on a single line of intelligible dialogue, the colorful and enchantingly designed film depicts a boy’s dazzling quest to find his father amid a realm under a tyrannical rule. Horrifying deforestation and the loss of dreams to an exploitative economic system are also addressed in this incredibly poignant and musical adventure. It’s also the first and so far the only Latin American animated feature to be nominated for an Oscar.
“Devil's Freedom” (2017) and “Tempestad” (2016)
Documentarians Everardo González and Tatiana Huezo addressed, respectively, the human cost of the ongoing Mexican Drug War -- and such peripheral evils as rampant corruption -- with uniquely intimate portraits of a country in turmoil based on first-hand accounts. Searing interviews with victims and perpetrators all wearing identical face-tight masks blur the lines between both sides in González’s “Devil’s Freedom.” Huezo’s “Tempestad,” meanwhile, gives voice to two women whose lives were upended by cartel-related violence. Similarly haunting, these non-fiction gems are essential viewing to understand Mexico today.
“Embrace of the Serpent” (2015)
Wrapped in mysticism, Ciro Guerra’s cinematic knockout on the harrowing legacy of European colonialism earned Colombia its first nomination for the since-renamed Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. Told in two different time periods from the point of view of Karamakate (Nilbio Torres/Antonio Bolivar), a wise Amazonian indigenous man, this transcendental accomplishment chronicles his fateful encounters with two separate white visitors and the ancestral beliefs that reign over the land. David Gallego’s black-and-white cinematography heightens the film’s dreamlike quality.
“A Fantastic Woman” (2017)
In addition to winning Chile’s first Oscar for what’s known today as the Best International Feature Film category, Sebastián Lelio’s genre-defying success introduced transgender actress Daniela Vega to the world. On screen she soars as Marina, a transgender woman mourning her boyfriend in a society that refuses to acknowledge their love as valid, but it's the visibility the role brought to gender-identity issues in the South American country that turned the film to a watershed event. Further attesting to its cultural significance, Vega also became the first trans performer to present at the Oscars.
“From Afar” (2015)
Seasoned actor Alfredo Castro and newcomer Luis Silva star in this darkly tantalizing Venezuelan drama from Lorenzo Vigas. Set against the backdrop of chaotic Caracas, the two-hander studies the power dynamic between a middle-aged gay man and a young criminal hired to fulfill his desires and carry out a deadly mission. Audacious writing and starling turns from both actors wowed the jury at the Venice International Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Lion, becoming the country’s highest profile production ever.
“Ixcanul” (2015)
Guatemalan auteur Jayro Bustamante has single-handedly revitalized his homeland’s national cinema with three features that scrutinize its past and present particularly in relation to the indigenous population and LGBTQ+ people. His visually stunning debut unfolds within the Maya Kaqchikel community and centers on a teenage girl (María Mercede Coroy) and her mother (María Telón) navigating an unplanned pregnancy in a country that has marginalized them both. Testament to the director’s commitment to create an inclusive artistic scene, both Telón and Coroy have appeared in Bustamante’s subsequent works.
“No” (2012)
Easily the most prolific Latin American director of the decade -- with six features under his belt in the 2010s alone -- Pablo Larraín’s career reached a new level of international exposure with this Oscar-nominated historical dramedy. Marking his first collaboration with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, the film revolves around an advertising expert tasked with mounting a campaign that will inspire hope among Chileans to finally vote ruthless dictator Pinochet out of office. Formally inventive and sharply humorous, “No” remains among Larraín’s best in an enviable filmography.
“Roma” (2018)
Ten Academy Award nominations (including one for Best Picture) and countless other accolades established Alfonso Cuarón’s memory masterpiece about 1970s Mexico City as the most celebrated Mexican film in history. And yet, beyond all the industry recognition, its most invaluable legacy is having confronted the general public back home with the deep-seated racism that has perpetually plagued the collective consciousness. First-time actress Yalitza Aparicio, playing an indigenous housekeeper, became a beacon of diverse representation, while Netflix’s massive marketing strategy proved to be a near limitless force.
“Zama” (2017)
Ending a nine-year hiatus, Argentine master Lucrecia Martel returned with her most ambitious narrative to date, an 18th century epic adapted from Antonio di Benedetto’s novel published in the 1950s. With Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho as its eponymous protagonist, a frustrated Spanish official, Martel’s sardonic take on the greedy stubbornness of colonial powers called to mind why she’s considered a singularly iconoclastic voice in modern cinema. Sultry, sun-drenched frames and a cleverly disorienting soundscape amount to an experience that’s as cerebral as it is sensory.
1 of 11
“No” and “A Fantastic Woman” rank among the region’s most influential films of the decade
A region bustling with the winds of change throughout the 2010s -- both progressive and retrograde -- Latin America enjoyed a banner decade that witnessed the rise of films grappling with economic inequality, indigenous discrimination, and LGBTQ+ issues.
Mexico’s production continued to skyrocket (from Amat Escalante to Eugenio Derbez), Chile emerged as a powerhouse in both the arthouse and mainstream markets (with the Larraín brothers’ Fabula production company and the unofficial movement known as Chilewood), and countries like Panama (“Invasion”), the Dominican Republic (“Woodpeckers”), and Paraguay (“The Heiresses”) made strides towards a more consistent output of noteworthy offers. Although far from a definitive list, these 11 features give the world the opportunity to take a peek at the varied perspectives of Latin American creators, veterans and up-and-comers.