Laura Benanti’s residency as Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” Melania Trump has finally come to an end. While we’ll miss her terrific portrayal, what the Broadway star’s CBS farewell actually means for the country makes us happy to see this “Melania” walk away.

We’re sure Benanti gets it.

In true Benanti style, the actress-singer went out with a bang — and a song — on Monday. But first, she (in-character) introduced the coming musical number this way: “I have spent the last four years serving in The White House, but all good things must come to an end. Also, this.”

Well played.

Benanti then galavanted around New York City in a song-and-dance number that had a particularly strong production value given the current coronavirus pandemic and how hard it must be to shoot in Manhattan. The ditty was a parody of “Belle” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

You, Melania, are no Belle. But the Beast part…

Watch the video above.

In this version, titled “Melania,” the faux first lady finds out how much New York City hates her. Even Time Square’s (arguably faker) TKTS-area Elmo wants nothing to do with her. And don’t get the pizza-delivery guy or driver whose name is definitely not named “Jeffrey” started.

Back to Mar-a-Lago for you, we suppose.

At the end of the skit, Colbert thanks Laura Benanti for “her service to a grateful nation.” On “an unrelated note,” of course.

Tuesday marks Donald Trump’s final full day as president of the United States of America. The inauguration of Joe Biden and soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris will take place on Wednesday.

Pretty much an all-day celebration, Inauguration Day will be capped off by a primetime special airing across multiple networks, including Colbert’s CBS.

Tom Hanks will host the program, titled “Celebrating America,” which airs from 8:30 p.m. ET/PT to 10 p.m.