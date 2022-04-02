Laura Ingraham is warning Apple and Disney about the possible consequences of speaking out against the GOP. During a segment on “The Ingraham Angle” Friday night, the Fox News host called the companies “radical” and suggested that they may face retaliation from Republicans if they take back control of Congress.

“When Republicans get back into power, Apple and Disney need to understand one thing: Everything will be on the table, your copyright and trademark protection, your special status within certain states, and even your corporate structure itself,” she said during the segment, which you can watch here or at the bottom. “The antitrust division at Justice needs to begin the process of considering which American companies need to be broken up once and for all, for competition sake and ultimately for the good of consumers who pay the bills.”

Ingraham also warned that businesses like Apple and Disney should learn to stay in their lane instead of diving “into contentious political issues about which they know nothing” because they risk alienating part of their consumer base.

“You guys have products and services that 74 million Trump voters — they don’t need to purchase if they don’t want to,” she continued.

Ingraham was specifically referring to both Apple and Disney’s condemnation of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, as well as their promises to lobby against the legislation.

She pushed back on characterizations of the bill as “anti-LGBTQ,” insisting that it is actually “pro-child.”

“They’re aimed at protecting little ones from pre-K to third grade,” she said, before accusing the companies of “funding efforts to rob our children of their innocence and subvert the core rights of parents to raise their own cultural and religious values.”

After weeks of controversy, Disney finally spoke out against Florida’s HB 1557 on Monday, right after it was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. It is expected to take effect July 1.

The company said the bill “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”