Laura Loomer Files $150 Million Defamation Suit Against Bill Maher for Suggesting Trump Affair

Laura Loomer filed a $150 million defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Maher and HBO in Florida, saying the “Real Time” host and career comedian made damaging comments by saying on his political commentary-based comedy show that he “thinks” she was “maybe” having an affair with Donald Trump.

The lawsuit claims Maher falsely suggested that Loomer was in an “arranged relationship” with the former president and GOP candidate to influence the 2024 presidential race. Loomer, not shy about her right-wing views, accuses the proven provocateur of making false statements with “malice” and causing her significant personal and professional harm.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in an Orange County circuit court and obtained by TheWrap, claims that the lifelong funnyman, who has made hyperbolic jokes and wild political insinuations for a living since time immemorial, went too far during a segment in early September.

“I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she’s very close to Trump. She’s 31, looks like his type,” Maher said on “Real Time.” “Who’s Trump f——? Because I said, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long. And it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer.”

The lawsuit contends that Maher’s comments falsely accused Loomer of engaging in an extramarital affair with Trump, despite that he said “I think … maybe/might” before each statement on the comedian’s comedic HBO political commentary show.

Loomer’s lawsuit says the alleged allegations are “baseless” and “fabricated for attention, notoriety, clicks, and profit.” She also claims he made disparaging statements in a later segment on the comedic political talk show titled “24 things you didn’t know about Laura Loomer.”

Loomer claims she has suffered “unjustified ridicule, embarrassment, loss of reputation and professional opportunity, as well as financial damage” as a result of Maher’s comments. She is seeking $150 million in damages and a jury trial.

It was not immediately clear when a judge would have an opportunity to consider arguments for dismissal. HBO did not immediately respond to a request for a wisecrack.