Rep. Lauren Boebert is familiar to many as a firebrand guns-rights advocate willing to offend the sensibilities of a broad swath of the voting American public in hopes of gaining its attention.

Her latest efforts Tuesday, on national TV no less, toed the party line.

Continuing the tact, she took aim at the disability of a fellow congressional Republican who was paralyzed in a car accident and uses a wheelchair – to make a joke on Newsmax.

Boebert, speaking to the cable news channel about the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict, noted how some of her colleagues hoped to hire Rittenhouse as an intern, including North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn. (Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards has called the notion “disgusting.”)

“I am so thrilled at the jury’s verdict here,” Boebert told Newsmax anchor Seb Gorka. “Now, I do have some colleagues on the Hill who have, just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office and Madison Cawthorn – he said that he would arm wrestle me for this Kyle Rittenhouse internship. But Madison Cawthorn has some pretty big guns, and so I would like to challenge him to a sprint instead. Let’s make this fair.”

Gorka was all too quick to ignore the potential if not obvious slight to his wheelchair-bound viewers.

“Allow me to arm wrestle him on your behalf. I love a good arm wrestle and I would be happy – Madison’s a buddy – I’d be happy to arm wrestle him on on your behalf,” Gorka said.

Cawthorn, of course, is no angel. Reacting to the Rittenhouse verdict on social media last week, he advised citizens to “be armed, be dangerous and be moral” in exercising their rights to defend themselves. He has also repeatedly propped up Trump’s Big Lie and once called jailed Jan. 6 rioters “political hostages” and floated an idea to “bust them out.”

Watch video of the Newsmax interview with Boebert below.