FX Orders Lauren Ludwig Comedy Pilot, Chris and Paul Weitz to Produce

Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX, announced on Thursday that the network has ordered the pilot of an untitled half-hour comedy written by writer/director Lauren Ludwig.

The project is a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer 20-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.

Ludwig will executive produce along with Chris & Paul Weitz through their production company Depth of Field. Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen and Ludwig’s producer and manager, Aaron Kogan will also serve as executive producers. The studio is FX Productions.

Ludwig, who’s written for “American Auto,” “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy,” and FX’s “Cake,” recently wrote and produced the queer action film “Heart Shot” for Netflix. With her comedy group, Lost Moon Radio, she directed the comedy series “Passive Aggressive History” — as part of Rachel Dratch’s “Late Night Snack” — for truTV.

In the world of live performance, Ludwig has written and directed numerous award-winning immersive theater productions, including Rochester 1996, Red Flags and Hamlet-Mobile.

Ludwig is represented by Aaron Kogan Management and attorney Stephen Breimer at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.