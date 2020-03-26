‘Law & Order: SVU’ Crew Member Dies at 45 Due to Coronavirus Complications

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” star Mariska Hargitay says of late costumer Josh Wallwork

| March 26, 2020 @ 9:53 AM
Law & Order SVU

Barbara Nitke/NBC

Josh Wallwork, a member of the costume and wardrobe department on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” has died from coronavirus complications. He was 45.

The news was shared by “Law & Order: SVU” showrunner Warren Leight on Thursday. Wallwork had been employed on “SVU” dating back to 2018, and he had also worked on “Madam Secretary,” “The Get Down” and “Bull.”

“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covid-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken,” Leight tweeted.

Also Read: Mark Blum, Star of 'Desperately Seeking Susan' and 'You,' Dies at 69 Due to Coronavirus Complications

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor [sic] will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts,” “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay added.

The long-running NBC crime procedural was last year picked up for its 21st season. It was one of numerous programs that NBCUniversal ordered to shut down production due to the coronavirus.

Leight said when production was suspended that the show had planned to produce 24 episodes this season, but that the 20th episode may have to become the season finale.

Coronavirus cases have been growing by the day, with 33,066 cases of the virus and 325 deaths reported in New York alone, according to The New York Times.

