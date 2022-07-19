An NBC crew member working on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was sitting inside a vehicle around 5:15 a.m. on N. Henry St. near Norman Ave. while enforcing the “no parking” signs around the set. The gunman quickly approached and shot the man multiple times in the face and neck before fleeing the scene, NYPD Detective Navarro told TheWrap.

The unidentified victim was taken to Woodhull Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:55 a.m., Navarro said.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time. The suspect is described as a 5-foot-4 male with a thin build who was wearing a sweatshirt, black hoodie, and black pants.