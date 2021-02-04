‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ to Premiere With 2-Hour ‘SVU’ Crossover Event

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” fans will only have to wait a little longer to see Christopher Meloni reprise his role as Elliot Stabler opposite Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. NBC has set an April series premiere date for “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which just so happens to be a two-hour crossover event with “SVU.”

Airing April 1, the crossover will begin with “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. and lead into the debut of the new Meloni-led Dick Wolf series, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10.

Here’s the official description for “Organized Crime”: Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Along with Meloni, “Organized Crime” stars Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor.

The spinoff was created by Wolf, who will executive produce along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

In other programming news, NBC has set season premiere dates for “Good Girls,” which will have its Season 4 start on Sunday, March 7 at 10, and “Manifest,” launching Season 3 on Thursday, April 1 at 8.

Additionally, the network has shifted the Jane Levy series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which is about to go on hiatus, to Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning March 28. Also changing nights is the competition show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which will move from Mondays to Sundays beginning March 7 at 9 p.m., before “Zoey’s” pushes it up to 8 p.m. on March 28.

See the scheduling updates in full below, courtesy of NBC.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

7 p.m. – “The Voice” (R)

9 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls” (Season four premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

7 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (R)

8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Time period premiere)

9 p.m. – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls”

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

8 p.m. – “Manifest” (Season three premiere)

9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”

10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (series premiere)