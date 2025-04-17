‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5 Episode Release Schedule

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” returns with the first two episodes of Season 5 on Thursday: The Christopher Meloni-led series now streams exclusively on its new home, Peacock.

Season 5 finds Meloni’s character Elliot Stabler going undercover with a trio of trucking brothers who are also trafficking women on the side.

Meloni wrote the tense two-parter: It’s the first time the actor, who also executive produces the spinoff, has written for the show. And since the series is now on streaming, expect to see more action and the occasional swear word. Here’s when and where you can watch new episodes.

Danielle Moné Truitt as Bell, Rick Gonzalez as Reyes, Tate Ellington as Vargas and Ainsley Seiger as Jet in Season 5 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” (CREDIT: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock)

When does “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Season 5 premiere?

Season 5 premieres with two episodes on Thursday, April 17.

Where can I watch “Law & Order: Organized Crime”?

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” streams exclusively on Peacock.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of the Dick Wolf series premiere on Peacock on Thursdays. Here is the full Season 5 schedule:

• Episodes 501-502: Thursday, April 17

• Episode 503: Thursday, April 24

• Episode 504: Thursday, May 1

• Episode 505: Thursday, May 8

• Episode 506: Thursday, May 15

• Episode 507: Thursday, May 22

• Episode 508: Thursday, May 29

• Episode 509: Thursday, June 5

• Episode 510: Thursday, June 12

What is “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Season 5 about?

Reprising the role he originated on “Law & Order: SVU,” Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who is now lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau in New York.

Season 5 explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling and high-tech domestic terrorism, all while Stabler must be on the alert for reprisals from the Italian crime family he angered during his time in Rome.

Who is in the “Law & Order; Organized Crime” cast?

Aiding Meloni and Truitt’s characters are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) and AI expert Kyle Vargas (Tate Ellington).

Season 5 also sees the return of Stabler’s brother Randall (Dean Norris), his mother Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) and son Elliot “Eli” Stabler, Jr (Nicky Torchia).

“The Lost Boys” star Jason Patric joins the cast in a recurring guest star role as Det. Tim McKenna.

Watch the trailer: