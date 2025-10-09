Lawrence O’Donnell torched Lindsey Halligan, the 36-year-old former Miss Colorado finalist who President Donald Trump appointed as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, for fumbling her introduction during James Comey’s Wednesday arraignment.

“I have never heard a lawyer get that part wrong until today,” the MSNBC host said with a laugh.

“The only two words she spoke today were her name, and she got that wrong as only she could,” O’Donnell said of the new Trump appointee, who represented the United States prosecution against former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday.

“In a lifetime of listening to lawyers identify themselves in court as they are required to do at the beginning of a proceeding, I have never heard a lawyer get that part wrong until today,” the MSNBC host added.

Lawrence dragged Halligan for not knowing the basics of being a lawyer, specifically as it pertains to how she is supposed to introduce herself. While every other attorney stated their name and who they are representing, Halligan only shared her first and last name.

“The proper response to that is the lawyer’s name and who the lawyer is representing,” O’Donnell said. “Everyone knows that except Donald Trump’s favorite new prosecutor.”

By the end of it, O’Donnell said he’s certain the presiding judge, Michael Nachmanoff felt as if he were in a circus performance, saying none of Halligan’s team knew what they were doing.

“The judge knows he’s dealing with courtroom clowns. The judge knows that every federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia has refused to participate in this case,” O’Donnell said. “The judge knows all of the public information in this case. The judge knows that he’s watching a legal Trump clown show in his courtroom.”

Watch the full “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” in the video above.