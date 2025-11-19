Lawrence O’Donnell said Congress’ nearly unanimous decision to force the release of the Epstein files Tuesday shows President Trump’s “dictatorial grip” on Congress has turned loose.

“Donald Trump’s dictatorship over Republicans in Congress is coming apart,” O’Donnell said on Tuesday during his “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” MS NOW segment. At the time, the host was discussing how the president lost “every vote of every senator in his party in the United States” on a decision that was entirely about him “and his own personal history and friendship with a sex trafficker and rapist of children.”

“The Epstein files have finally broken Donald Trump’s dictatorial grip on the House and the Senate,” O’Donnell continued. “And that is why the coverage on this program has been focused on the Epstein files this year because it seemed like it could be the thing that finally broke the dictatorial grip and has finally done exactly that tonight.”

Watch the full clip from MS NOW below:

He noted that there’s no telling what Trump will set his sights on next.

“Remember, just a week ago, it was unimaginable that there would be a unanimous vote in the United States Senate against Donald Trump to release the Epstein files — but that is where we are tonight,” O’Donnell shared.

On Tuesday, Congress passed the bill ordering the U.S. Justice Department to release its files on Epstein within 30 days. The measure was sent to Trump to sign into law after it was approved in a 427-1 House vote. The bill will require the DOJ to publicize all classified documents and communications related to Epstein, as well as investigate all materials on his probe and prosecution.