Lawrence O’Donnell Says Trump Is Unworthy of Being President After Memorial Day Message

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell took a scorched-earth approach Monday night to discussing President Donald Trump’s inflammatory Memorial Day message on his Truth Social account.

In his post, Trump called former President Joe Biden and so-called “U.S.A. hating judges” throughout the country “scum” for their border and immigration stances, writing, “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country.”

Near the end of his post, Trump wrote, “Hopefully, the United States Supreme Court, and other good and compassionate judges throughout the land, will save us from the decisions of the monsters who want our country to go to Hell.”

“Today, Donald Trump proved once again why he is unworthy to be President of the United States by posting on Memorial Day this poison on social media,” O’Donnell said in response. The “Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” host went on to note, “Think back to Richard Nixon, who was literally driven out of the presidency by the United States Supreme Court unanimously ruling against him. Richard Nixon never once dreamed of using language like that.”

You can listen to the full “Last Word” segment yourself below.

O’Donnell was eventually joined by Norm Ornstein, a political scientist and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who similarly slammed Trump’s Memorial Day post. “It’s what a narcissistic sociopath would do,” Ornstein bluntly stated. He additionally criticized Trump’s Saturday commencement address at West Point, calling it “unhinged.”

“[He] wore his campaign hat and then left before doing what every other president has done when they’ve given that address, which is to shake the hands of the people who are graduating from West Point,” Ornstein explained. “He said, ‘I have to deal with China and Russia,’ and then went off to play golf.”

“The contempt that the Commander-in-Chief we now have has for our fallen heroes and for emerging military leaders is sickening,” the political scientist concluded. O’Donnell, for his part, once again questioned Trump’s mental capacity, calling it “completely inadequate for the presidency on any level, be it intelligence or knowledge or emotional stability or even appreciation of very fundamental things about what it means to be American.”

“That is relentlessly on display non-stop,” O’Donnell insisted. “Some people want to just keep the focus on Joe Biden and what condition was he in in the final year of his presidency, when Joe Biden never, ever, ever said anything like what Donald Trump just said.”