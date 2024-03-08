While attending Laurel School for Girls in Shaker Heights, Ohio, POV Entertainment president Layne Eskridge initially thought her interest in the Hollywood industry would take her down a path similar to Oprah Winfrey’s. But after a senior year film class, and by the time she started her freshman year at Howard University, she realized her passion was instead in supporting the ideas of others.

“There’s great power in picking the stories,” Eskridge told TheWrap. “I knew that my superpower would be collecting ideas, collecting books, collecting IP. So that was the core strategy for POV and our first three series are book adaptations.”