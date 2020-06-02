Lea Michele Accused of Making ‘Glee’ Set a ‘Living Hell’ for Cast Members of Color

“You told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig!” says “Glee” actress Samantha Marie Ware

| June 2, 2020 @ 8:31 AM

Lea Michele is being accused by former co-stars of mistreatment toward people of color on the set of “Glee.”

After the “Glee” star posted a message in support of George Floyd on Twitter, her former castmate, Samantha Marie Ware, responded with disbelief that Michele could support the Black Lives Matter movement when, to her memory, Michele had made her time on set of the musical series “a living hell.”

Ware played student singer Jane Hayward on the show’s sixth season, during which time she says Michele treated her so poorly that she had to “question a career in Hollywood.” One of those instances, Ware says, involved telling other castmates that if she got the chance, Michele would “s–t in my wig.”

Ware’s statement was backed up by “Black Lightning” actor Dabier, who appeared in an episode of “Glee” in 2014.

“Girl, you wouldn’t let me sit at the table with the other cast members cause ‘I didn’t belong there,'” he wrote. “F–k you Lea.”

“Glee” star Amber Riley also weighed in, but instead of using words, she used a tasteful gifset of herself pointing her finger and sipping the tea.

Another former castmember, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” star Alex Newell, also responded with a gif of Coco Montrese from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” saying “Get her Jade!” Newell joined the cast of “Glee” as singer Unique Adams during the show’s third season.

Complaints also came from non-minority castmembers, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season five competitor Willam Belli, who says Michele treated them as “subhuman.”

“Lea treated me as so subhuman that I left the set of ‘Glee,'” she wrote.

Representatives for Michele did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

