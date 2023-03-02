Lea Michele Extends ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Run to September Closing Date

“Funny Girl” has extended its Broadway run until September, as principal players Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tovah Feldshuh have all signed on for more show dates.

After breaking an all-time box-office record at Broadway’s August Wilson Theater, “Funny Girl” is laughing itself all the way back on stage for more dates, with the show coming to an end in New York City on Sept. 3. The American tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 before hitting more than 30 cities in the U.S., including Atlanta and Detroit.

Revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and directed by Michael Mayer, “Funny Girl” tells the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who eventually attains her dreams of being on stage despite negative criticism from spectators.

The show stars Emmy-nominated Michele (“Glee”), Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh.

The Michele-led play is the first-ever Broadcast revival of “Funny Girl,” and since its opening in April 2022, it’s broken box-office records. In August, the play broke August Wilson Theater House’s record with a gross of $2,005,696.00 for the week ending Dec. 28, 2022. By the end of the Jan. 8 week, “Funny Girl” grossed $2,062,239.00 for an eight-performance week. For its nine-performance week, ending Jan. 1, the show earned $2,405,901.00

By the time “Funny Girl” takes its final bow in NYC, the play will have had 599 performances and 30 previews.