Leaders From Adobe, Meta, Smosh Join TheWrap’s Creator Panel Livestream

WrapPRO is bringing together leaders from across the creator economy, tech and entertainment for a dynamic roundtable livestream, “Creator Power: The Business of Influence presented by Adobe,” streaming at 12 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

As the lines between traditional Hollywood and the creator economy blur, this conversation will explore how digital-first talent is shaping the future of entertainment, brand partnerships and monetization models. Panelists will dive into how the rise of creators as entrepreneurs revolutionized this robust industry as well as how AI is influencing and impacting the next era of the creator ecosystem.

Spotlight on the panelists:

Stacy Martinet leads global communications, brand storytelling, and social strategy at Adobe , shaping the company’s reputation at the intersection of creativity, marketing, and AI.

leads global communications, brand storytelling, and social strategy at , shaping the company’s reputation at the intersection of creativity, marketing, and AI. Michelle Khare , with over five million followers on YouTube , is the award-winning creator behind “Challenge Accepted,” known for pushing the limits through extreme physical and mental challenges.

, with over five million followers on , is the behind “Challenge Accepted,” known for pushing the limits through extreme physical and mental challenges. Megan Bycel oversees creator and public figure partnerships at Meta , empowering influential voices to shape culture and business on a global scale.

oversees creator and public figure partnerships at , empowering influential voices to shape culture and business on a global scale. Alessandra Catanese is CEO of Smosh, the internet’s largest sketch comedy brand, overseeing its growth as an independent media powerhouse.

The discussion will be moderated by Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter at TheWrap and writer of Creatorverse, WrapPRO’s weekly newsletter on the creator economy.

Key topics will include:

The Creator Boom: How the industry is projected to surge into a $480 billion powerhouse by 2027 Creators as CEOs: Building studios, launching brands and redefining entrepreneurship AI + Creativity: How today’s creators are using AI and what it means for the future of digital entertainment

If you can’t attend the livestream, a full recording and key takeaways will be shared afterward.

