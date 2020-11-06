bojack horseman big mouth last kids on earth

Photo credit: Netflix

Inside Netflix’s Big Push Into Animation – Starting in Burbank

by | November 6, 2020 @ 2:32 PM

Animation “works across the globe in just about every market they currently operate in,” entertainment analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak says

Netflix’s most recent L.A. real estate deal is a clear sign of the streamer’s heavy investment in animation production.

The streaming service signed a lease in September for a whopping 171,000 square feet in a seven-story office complex in Burbank for a new animation studio.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

