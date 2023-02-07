LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Become NBA’s All-Time Scorer (Video)￼

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James continues to add to his legacy by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer on Tuesday night.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

It took only 20 seasons, 1,410 games, for James to score 38,388 points, marking him the scoring king of the NBA.

It happened against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter with 10.9 seconds left. James backed down his opponent, shot a fadeaway jump shot, and etched himself in history forever. The crowd at Crypto.com Arena erupted in thunderous cheers to congratulate the four-time NBA Champion.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, James needed 36 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar, who had held the title as the all-time scorer for 39 years. Abdul-Jabbar sat in the front row and watched as James made history.

Afterward, James grabbed a microphone and spoke to the audience.

“To The NBA, Adam Silver, to the late-great David Stern, I thank you guys so much for allowing me be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about,” James said. “I would never ever in a million years dreamt this even better than what it is tonight. F— man, thank you, guys.”