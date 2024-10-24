LeBron James and Son Bronny Slammed With Negligence Lawsuit for 2022 Car Crash

Sports

The filing comes right after the father/son pair made their on-court debut with the Los Angeles Lakers

Lebron and Bronny James (Credit: Howard How/Getty Images)
Lebron and Bronny James (Credit: Howard How/Getty Images)

LeBron James and son Bronny James made headlines once this week playing for the Los Angeles Lakers together, but now they’re back in ink. This time, for a car crash.

In a lawsuit obtained by TheWrap, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen allege that they were in a car crash with the father/son NBA players back in November 2022. The suit alleges the pair “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision.”

Bronny and LeBron are being sued for negligence and liability for their role in the accident, and a jury trial has been demanded. The plaintiffs are suing for unspecified damages, medical costs, loss of earnings/income and court costs.

McGillen claims she was driving the car owned by Lopez when they were struck by a second vehicle while driving on Pearblossom Highway in Littlerock, California. The plaintiffs state in the suit that they “sustained personal injuries which caused and will continue to cause pain, discomfort and physical disability” and have “employed and will employ in the future physicians, surgeons and others for examination, treatment and care.”

James Gandolfini, LeBron James
Read Next
Watch Unearthed Footage of James Gandolfini Reprising Tony Soprano to Lure LeBron James to the Knicks | Video

The suit also stated that Lopez’s car was so damaged “that repairs were necessary” and she lost the use of the vehicle following the crash.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and are represented by the Law Offices of Larry H. Parker. A court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2025.

The lawsuit comes the same week that LeBron and Bronny took the court together in the first game of the Lakers’ season. The season opener was against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lakers pulled out the win 110-103. The elder James posted on Instagram about having his son join him on the court after the victory.

“With all my heart and soul,” he wrote. “Will never forget that moment for the rest of my life.”

LeBron James and Caitlin Clark
Read Next
LeBron James Warns Caitlin Clark to Avoid Press Amid Indiana Losing Streak: 'Keep Your Mouth Shut'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.