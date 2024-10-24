LeBron James and Son Bronny Slammed With Negligence Lawsuit for 2022 Car Crash

LeBron James and son Bronny James made headlines once this week playing for the Los Angeles Lakers together, but now they’re back in ink. This time, for a car crash.

In a lawsuit obtained by TheWrap, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen allege that they were in a car crash with the father/son NBA players back in November 2022. The suit alleges the pair “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision.”

Bronny and LeBron are being sued for negligence and liability for their role in the accident, and a jury trial has been demanded. The plaintiffs are suing for unspecified damages, medical costs, loss of earnings/income and court costs.

McGillen claims she was driving the car owned by Lopez when they were struck by a second vehicle while driving on Pearblossom Highway in Littlerock, California. The plaintiffs state in the suit that they “sustained personal injuries which caused and will continue to cause pain, discomfort and physical disability” and have “employed and will employ in the future physicians, surgeons and others for examination, treatment and care.”

The suit also stated that Lopez’s car was so damaged “that repairs were necessary” and she lost the use of the vehicle following the crash.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and are represented by the Law Offices of Larry H. Parker. A court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2025.

The lawsuit comes the same week that LeBron and Bronny took the court together in the first game of the Lakers’ season. The season opener was against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lakers pulled out the win 110-103. The elder James posted on Instagram about having his son join him on the court after the victory.

“With all my heart and soul,” he wrote. “Will never forget that moment for the rest of my life.”