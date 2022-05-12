‘Legacies’ Ending Its Run on The CW￼

“Legacies” is coming to an end at The CW after four seasons, TheWrap has learned.

The Season 4 finale is set to air on June 16. The end of the series also means the conclusion of the network’s “Vampire Diaries” franchise, at least for now.

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within “The Vampire Diaries” universe, The CW’s “Legacies” debuted in 2018. The show tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, the now-exited Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley, Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael, Chris Lee as Kaleb, Leo Howard as Ethan Mac and Ben Levin as Jed, with Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman.

In addition to Davis, several other “TVD” alum have made appearances in “Legacies.” This season, Charles Michael Davis, Nathaniel Buzolic, Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel all returned to Mystic Falls.

The show is executive produced by Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Brett Matthews (“The Vampire Diaries”), Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Pretty Little Liars”) and Gina Girolamo (“The Originals”).

“Legacies” joins a long list of shows that have gotten the ax at The CW this week. The network has also opted not to renew “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “4400” and “Naomi.” “In the Dark” is also not returning beyond the season that has yet to premiere.