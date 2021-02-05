Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legacies’ Audience Dips With ‘Vampire Diaries’-Inspired Musical Episode

Fox takes Thursday’s key demo win against mostly repeat competition

Airing at 9 p.m., “Salvatore: The Musical!” episode of “Legacies” got a 0.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic, even with the prior week’s demo rating , and 635,000 viewers, down from the 733,000 viewers last Thursday’s episode received.

The CW’s “Legacies” saw its audience for Thursday’s musical episode, a tribute to its parent series “The Vampire Diaries,” dip from last week’s installment.

To be fair to “Legacies,” the audience for its already-hit lead-in series, “Walker,” was down, too.

Also Read: 'Riverdale': Veronica Is the 'She-Wolf of Wall Street' in Post-Time Jump Sneak Peek (Video)

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.611 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “Hell’s Kitchen” earned a 0.7/5 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Call Me Kat” had a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 received a 0.4/2 and 2.4 million viewers.

NBC, ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. ABC, which had a 3 share, was first in total viewers with 2.969 million. NBC, which had a 3 share, was fourth in viewers with 2.593 million. Univision, which had a 2 share, was fifth in viewers with 1.361 million.

For NBC, “Mr. Mayor” at 8 put up a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. At 8:30, “Superstore” got a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million viewers. Following a repeat, “Dateline” at 10 ended the night with a 0.3/2 and 2.7 million viewers.

Also Read: 17 Musical TV Episodes Ranked, From 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' to 'Riverdale' (Photos)

ABC filled its primetime block with reruns of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.912 million. Telemundo was seventh in viewers with 948,000.

For CBS, following multiple sitcom encores, a new episode of “The Unicorn” at 9:30 put up a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers. It was followed by the network’s broadcast of the Season 1 finale of CBS All Access (soon-to-be Paramount+) series “Star Trek: Discovery.”

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 1.253 million. At 8, “Walker” posted a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got the above-mentioned rating and total viewer tally, plus a 1 share.