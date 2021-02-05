Salvatore: The Musical!

The CW

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legacies’ Audience Dips With ‘Vampire Diaries’-Inspired Musical Episode

February 5, 2021

Fox takes Thursday’s key demo win against mostly repeat competition

The CW’s “Legacies” saw its audience for Thursday’s musical episode, a tribute to its parent series “The Vampire Diaries,” dip from last week’s installment.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Salvatore: The Musical!” episode of “Legacies” got a 0.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic, even with the prior week’s demo rating, and 635,000 viewers, down from the 733,000 viewers last Thursday’s episode received.

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

