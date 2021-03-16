Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Paramount Animation

Legacy Media Stocks Are Booming Amid Streaming Push

by | March 16, 2021 @ 2:25 PM

ViacomCBS and Discovery are up triple digits since the start of 2021

Everyone is a winner in the streaming wars. Legacy media companies like ViacomCBS and Discovery have been rewarded by investors for their push into streaming, while Disney’s stock is being saved by Disney+’s breakout success.

Since the beginning of 2020, both ViacomCBS and Discovery’s stock have skyrocketed by more than 130% each, and Disney and Comcast have also risen by 36% and 27%, respectively, in that same timeframe.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

WTF are NFTs? Behind the Digital Asset Endorsed by Jack Dorsey and the NBA
The Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Finds Some Love, but ‘The Voice’ Finds a Bigger Audience
Music Documentaries Billie Eilish Charli XCX Tom Petty Bee Gees

From Billie Eilish to the Bee Gees: Why Music Documentaries Are Booming
grammys oscars golden globes ratings

Can Oscars Avoid the Ratings Disaster Felt by the Golden Globes and Grammys?
grammys trevor noah 2021

Grammys Shed 10 Million Viewers From Last Year, Set New Low
Americas Most Wanted

Why ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Is the Only True-Crime Show That Gives You a Chance to ‘Do Something’
Billie Eilish

Grammys Producers Already Know 2021 Show Will Set Record-Low Ratings – Here’s Why
President Biden Delivers Primetime Address To Nation On Next Phase Of Pandemic

Joe Biden’s First Primetime Presidential Address Tops Trump’s in Broadcast Viewers
broadway concert venue covid change pandemic

The Live Show Must Go on in Post-Pandemic World – But When?
bill hemmer fox news covid

How Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Others Survived the Broadcast-From-Home Era
streaming pandemic package

How Stay-at-Home Orders Supercharged Streaming’s TV Takeover