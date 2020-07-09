HBO Max has renewed ballroom competition series “Legendary” for a second season.
The show’s MC Dashaun Wesley will return along with the judges: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, the “Wonder Woman of Vogue” Leiomy Maldonado, and stylist and former “America’s Next Top Model” judge Law Roach.
Season one is currently available to stream on HBO Max in its entirety.
Here is the official description:
“In this series highlighting modern-day ball culture, ‘Houses’ battle in fashion and dance challenges including vogueing for the chance to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models. Legendary features eight voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader–the house ‘parent.’ The teams compete in an arcing competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish giving full access to the behind the scenes action.”
“Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere. We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling”, said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV.
“Season one was an inspirational and educational journey into the exuberant world of ballroom. This series is truly sensational and we are humbled by the back stories of the contestants that make up the heart of the show, our illustrious MC Dashaun and judges panel, and the fantastic team at Scout,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max “
“Scout is thrilled and honored that our friends at HBO MAX have picked up Legendary for a second season. We’re also excited to have our amazing judges and Legendary MC Dashaun Wesley returning to the stage for season 2. Our goal is to continue showcasing the exuberant and dynamic world of ballroom through the omnicultural stories of its most talented houses,” said Rob Eric, “Legendary” executive producer and Scout Productions’ chief creative officer.
“Legendary” hails from Scout Productions, with Emmy award-winning executive producers Eric, David Collins, and Michael Williams, all of whom worked on “Queer Eye.” Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian are also executive producers.
33 Worst Sitcoms of All Time: From 'Mama's Family' to 'Coupling' (Photos)
A good sitcom can make viewers forget their troubles for 22 minutes. Warning: The following list does not name any of those kinds of shows.
TheWrap dumpster-dives deep to find for you these, the 33 worst sitcoms of all time. Happy browsing!
"My Mother the Car" (1965-66) One has to wonder what kind of Freudian therapy session must have birthed this idea: A man buys a dilapidated touring car when he discovers that it's the reincarnation of his deceased mother, who talks to him through the radio. Maybe creator Allan Burns just needed to get this out of his system before he could make "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda."
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
"The Ropers" (1979-80) Everyone liked Mr. Furley on "Three's Company," no one liked Mr. Roper. Guess which one got a spinoff? Bad choice.
ABC
“Joanie Loves Chachi” (1982-83) Everyone loved "Happy Days." No one even liked this spinoff.
ABC/Getty Images
"AfterMASH" (1983-85) Arguably the greatest TV dramedy of all time, "MASH" successfully blended the horrors of war with the comedy that was essential for the beleaguered doctors and nurses to remain sane. But what happens when you take away much of the great ensemble cast and replace the horrors of war with the boredom of suburbia? Nothing, apparently.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
"Mama's Family" (1983-90) If Tyler Perry's Madea were an old white lady, it might look a little something like this. The show was canceled after one season on NBC but somehow managed a second life for five seasons in syndication.
"Ferris Bueller" (1990-91) The movie on which the show was based covered one awesome day. "Ferris Bueller" the TV show wasn't even good for that long. (And yes, that is pre-"Friends" Jennifer Aniston.)
NBC
"Harry & the Hendersons" (1991-93) Let's just say this early '90s sitcom was a little before the "War for the Planet of the Apes" technology.
Universal Television
"George" (1993-94) What's funnier than a boxer-turned-grill-pitchman? Everything.
"Homeboys in Outer Space" (1996-97) This was the real name of a real TV show. And the title of the sci-fi sitcom is pretty much all you need to know about how "Homeboys" made our list.
UPN
“The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer” (1998) It should have stayed a secret.
Getty Images
"Yes, Dear" (2000-06) No, thank you, said viewers.
CBS
"Coupling" (American version) (2003) As if the copied-and-pasted scripts, the complete lack of chemistry among the cast, the canned laughs and the overall below-average quality wasn't enough to dissuade NBC execs from exporting one of the UK's best sitcoms to America, they forgot this part: There was already an American "Coupling"; it was called "Friends." And for proof that nobody wants below quality "Friends," see our "Joey" slide again.
NBC
“My Big Fat Greek Life” (2003) "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" was a great date-night movie. "My Big Fat Greek Life" was a perfect reason to turn the TV off at dinner time.
Getty Images
"Joey" (2004-06) You know what was funny? "Friends." You know what wasn't funny? One "Friend."
NBC
“Emily's Reasons Why Not” (2006) We have about a million reasons why not.
Richard Cartwright/ABC Via Getty Images
"S#*! My Dad Says" (2010-11) There's a reason why tweets are limited to 140 characters, and not as many jokes as you can cram into 22 minutes.
CBS
“The Hard Times of RJ Berger” (2010-11) The nerdy title character becomes popular after his entire school accidentally sees his surprisingly large genitalia. "RJ Berger" was kind of like "Superbad," just without the laughs.
MTV
"The Paul Reiser Show" (2011) It's like "Mad About You," except without everything you liked about "Mad About You."
NBC
"2 Broke Girls" (2011-17) It's easier to get through an episode if you imagine the characters are in a race to mention sex or body parts as many times as possible, and rack up bonus points for stereotypes.
CBS
“Are You There, Chelsea?” (2012) Are you there, viewers? No? OK, never mind.
Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"Rob!" (2012) No! "Saturday Night Live" alumnus Rob Schneider's family-focused sitcom couldn't connect.
CBS
"1600 Penn" (2012-13) It's not a great sign for a sitcom when the dramatic version of the show -- in this case, "The West Wing" -- is 10x funnier than the comedic one. Maybe we were all still in the "Book of Mormon" haze with Josh Gad and really wanted to see Bill Pullman back in the Oval Office, but that's no excuse.
Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"Work It" (2012-13) Panned by nearly every reviewer imaginable when it debuted in 2012, it seems unfathomable how "Work It" even made it on the air, until you see this part from the promos: "From the writers of 'Friends'." Men dressing up as women to get ahead hasn't worked since "Bosom Buddies," and even then it was only funny because of Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari's chemistry.
Getty Images
"Cavemen" (2013) This show was based on a GEICO Insurance commercial of all things. Let that sink in for a minute.
ABC
"Dads" (2013-14) The Seth MacFarlane live-action sitcom featured Martin Mull calling Asians “Orientals” and telling his son not to trust the Chinese: "There’s a reason Shanghai’s a verb.”
Yeah, there's a reason this show didn't even make it one season.
Fox
"The Millers" (2013-15) In all fairness, "The Millers" isn't necessarily terrible; it's just terribly average. It becomes unforgivable when you remember that, before "Millers," Greg Garcia created "Raising Hope," one of the most delightful (and hilarious) shows in recent memory. Plus, CBS chose "Millers" over Garcia's much better pilot, "Super Clyde," starring Rupert Grint and Stephen Fry. Oh, the pain...
CBS
“Bad Judge” (2014-15) Bad show.
NBC
“Mulaney” (2014-15) John Mulaney is a funny dude. "Mulaney" was not a funny show. That's an important distinction.
Fox
“Angel From Hell” (2016) The sitcom from hell. The CBS series starring Jane Lynch was yanked after just five episodes.
CBS
"The Great Indoors" (2016-17) There was nothing "great" about Joel McHale's CBS series. Yes, we could have used the same joke had this show been called "The Pretty Good Indoors."
CBS
"Imaginary Mary" (2017) Let's just pretend this Jenna Elfman show never happened.
ABC
"9JKL" (2017-18) The real-life story of how creator and star Mark Feuerstein lived as an adult in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his intrusive parents' apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby's apartment, 9L, is cute. The TV show version was unappealing.
CBS
"Living Biblically" (2018) Jay R. Ferguson tries to live in accordance with the Bible's teachings as closely as possible. This show went to hell in a hand basket.
CBS
