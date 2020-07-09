HBO Max has renewed ballroom competition series “Legendary” for a second season.

The show’s MC Dashaun Wesley will return along with the judges: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, the “Wonder Woman of Vogue” Leiomy Maldonado, and stylist and former “America’s Next Top Model” judge Law Roach.

Season one is currently available to stream on HBO Max in its entirety.

Here is the official description:

“In this series highlighting modern-day ball culture, ‘Houses’ battle in fashion and dance challenges including vogueing for the chance to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models. Legendary features eight voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader–the house ‘parent.’ The teams compete in an arcing competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish giving full access to the behind the scenes action.” Also Read: Johannes Larcher Appointed Head of HBO Max International

“Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere. We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling”, said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV.

“Season one was an inspirational and educational journey into the exuberant world of ballroom. This series is truly sensational and we are humbled by the back stories of the contestants that make up the heart of the show, our illustrious MC Dashaun and judges panel, and the fantastic team at Scout,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max “

“Scout is thrilled and honored that our friends at HBO MAX have picked up Legendary for a second season. We’re also excited to have our amazing judges and Legendary MC Dashaun Wesley returning to the stage for season 2. Our goal is to continue showcasing the exuberant and dynamic world of ballroom through the omnicultural stories of its most talented houses,” said Rob Eric, “Legendary” executive producer and Scout Productions’ chief creative officer.

“Legendary” hails from Scout Productions, with Emmy award-winning executive producers Eric, David Collins, and Michael Williams, all of whom worked on “Queer Eye.” Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian are also executive producers.