‘LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Voicing the Heroes?

Once upon a time, LEGO versions of movie characters didn’t actually speak onscreen (at least in the video games). These days though, the characters fully come to life, usually with a deep voice cast, and that’s true for “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails.”

The new animated special, now streaming on Disney+, sees Hawkeye putting together a new team. Their villain? A social media influencer “bent on cataclysmic destruction.” The two-parter brings back heroes that Marvel fans know well, but don’t expect to hear the original live-action actors voicing them this time around.

Where Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” brought back several actors from the live-action films and television shows, “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails” recruits voice actors from previous Marvel video games and animated specials.

You can see a full list of the voice cast below

Hawkeye — Troy Baker

Meryet — Alia Shawkat

Black Panther — James Mathis III

Iron Man — Mick Wingert

Steve Rogers — Roger Craig Smith

Black Widow — Laura Bailey

Magneto — Jason Alexander

The two-part series is directed by Ken Cunningham, written by Eugene Son & Henry Gilroy, and executive produced by Jason Cosler, Harrison Wilcox, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Son and Gilroy.

You can watch “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails” on Disney+ now.