‘LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Voicing the Heroes?

Once upon a time, LEGO versions of movie characters didn’t actually speak onscreen (at least in the video games). These days though, the characters fully come to life, usually with a deep voice cast, and that’s true for “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails.”
The new animated special, now streaming on Disney+, sees Hawkeye putting together a new team. Their villain? A social media influencer “bent on cataclysmic destruction.” The two-parter brings back heroes that Marvel fans know well, but don’t expect to hear the original live-action actors voicing them this time around.
Where Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” brought back several actors from the live-action films and television shows, “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails” recruits voice actors from previous Marvel video games and animated specials.
You can see a full list of the voice cast below
- Hawkeye — Troy Baker
- Meryet — Alia Shawkat
- Black Panther — James Mathis III
- Iron Man — Mick Wingert
- Steve Rogers — Roger Craig Smith
- Black Widow — Laura Bailey
- Magneto — Jason Alexander
The two-part series is directed by Ken Cunningham, written by Eugene Son & Henry Gilroy, and executive produced by Jason Cosler, Harrison Wilcox, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Son and Gilroy.
You can watch “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails” on Disney+ now.