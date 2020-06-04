Toymaker LEGO got unusually political this week after it announced Wednesday it will scale back marketing budgets and pause social media promotion of its police-themed toys sets in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

LEGO said it will donate $4 million to various “organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality.”

The company’s actions come after nearly one straight week of civil unrest across the country, escalated by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. LEGO also said it would scale back on marketing of its White House-themed toys.

LEGO did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding which organizations would receive funds or where the money from the scaled-back budgets would go.

Website ToyBook first reported the news and provided screenshots of various emails to affiliated LEGO marketers asking them to remove the products from websites and listings — over 30 items were listed.

“In light of recent events, LEGO has requested the below products to be removed from sites and any marketing ASAP,” the LEGO email read.

Some LEGO fans and sellers took to Twitter to question the company's actions.

@LEGO_Group can you elaborate? Is it #BlackOutTuesday ? We all firmly believe #BlackLivesMattter . For decades #LEGO police & fire rescue have been the very best example how to protect and rescue fellow minifigs and kids playing. What kind of message are you making here??,” tweeted LEGO fan blog Brick Loft.

All sets are still available, LEGO later clarified.

“We would like to clarify that we have not removed any sets from sale.” a company spokesperson told CNBC. “The misunderstanding is the result of an email that was sent on our behalf to members of our affiliate marketing programme. The intent of the email was to ask that they pause promoting and marketing a selection of Lego products on their sites. We paused all marketing across our own social channels earlier this week in response to the tragic events in the U.S.”