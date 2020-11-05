‘Lego Star Wars Holiday Special’ Trailer: Rey Travels Through Time to Meet Darth Vader, Obi-Wan and Baby Yoda (Video)

Disney+ dropped the trailer for the “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” Thursday, revealing Rey will be meeting many an iconic character from the “Star Wars” franchise when the event hits the streaming service Nov. 17, including Darth Vader, Obi-Wan, Yoda, Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian, and a young Luke Skywalker, just to name a few.

Readers can watch the trailer for the special above and see how many more they can spot — all in LEGO-form, of course.

Here’s the official description for the “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special”: Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” voice cast features “Star Wars” movie alums Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The Disney+ special is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers on the event, which is produced by Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm.

The “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” launches Nov. 17 on Disney+.