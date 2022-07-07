Leigh London Redman Joins Berlanti Productions as President

Warner Bros. TV’s Leigh London Redman has been tapped as the new president for Berlanti Productions. The executive is expected to start her post in September, where she will be heading up television operations for the company and reporting to partners Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Redman previously served as the executive vice president of drama development at Warner Bros. Television, the flagship scripted programming unit of the Warner Bros. Television Group. She began the role in August 2020 amid the merger of Warner Horizon Scripted Television into Warner Bros. Television.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Leigh Redman to Berlanti Productions as our new president of television,” Berlanti and Schechter said in a statement. “We have had the great fortune to work with Leigh throughout her tenure at Warner Brothers Television and Warner Horizon. Leigh was instrumental in developing ‘You’ and ‘The Flight Attendant’ among many others. She is smart, talented, kind and respected by talent and executives alike. Her story sense and intelligence is first rate. We are thrilled to get to work with her even more closely and continue to build our slate with her by our side.”

“During my tenure at WBTV it has been my privilege to work closely with Greg, Sarah and the Berlanti team on many shows including ‘You,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ and the upcoming ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ and ‘Girls on the Bus,'” Redman said. “Sarah and Greg have a keen understanding of how to make content that contributes to the cultural conversation in a meaningful way while simultaneously being highly entertaining.”

She continued in her statement, “I’m beyond excited and honored to be joining Berlanti Productions in this new capacity and to get the opportunity to work alongside a roster of talented showrunners, writers, directors and crew that I have admired for such a long time. I’m also very grateful that, as I start this new chapter, I will also be able to continue to work with my WBTV family. I am incredibly grateful to Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, Clancy Collins White and everyone at WBTV for their support and friendship. I am excited to continue learning and growing alongside the best in the business in this new role!”

Berlanti Productions, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV through 2024, was founded by Berlanti (“Love, Simon,” “The Flash”), an Emmy and Golden Globe nominated writer, director and producer. Berlanti’s producing partner, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Sarah Schechter, serves as chairwoman.

For the past few years, Berlanti Productions has had as many as 15 shows on the air at one time, and has produced several critically and commercially successful series, including The CW’s “Superman and Lois,” “Kung Fu,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale,” “All American,” “All American: Homecoming,” Netflix’s “You,” HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol,” “Titans” and “The Flight Attendant.”

Upcoming television projects by the company include “Green Lantern,” “Strange Adventures,” “More,” “Providence,” “Dead Boy Detectives,” “Gotham Knights,” “Landing,” “Found,” “The Girls on the Bus,” an untitled limited series biography of screen icon Doris Day and “Anon Pls,” a drama series adaptation of the book written by Instagram celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi for HBO Max.