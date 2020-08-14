Go Pro Today

Len Amato Out as HBO Films and Cinemax President

All drama programming to be consolidated under executive vice president Francesca Orsi

| August 14, 2020 @ 2:17 PM Last Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 2:30 PM

Longtime HBO Films president Len Amato is the latest WarnerMedia executive to depart amid a larger corporate restructuring.

Amato added miniseries and Cinemax oversight last April. All drama programming will now be consolidated under executive vice president Francesca Orsi. Senior vice president Tara Grace will now report to Orsi and will also continue overseeing original HBO films and film acquisitions.

Amato had been with HBO for the last 13 years.

An individual familiar with the Amato’s decision told TheWrap his departure is not related the recent layoffs at WarnerMedia. Earlier this year, WarnerMedia executives said that Cinemax would wind down its original programming and focus on acquired films.

“Len’s dedication and passion for the craft have attracted some of the biggest names in creative talent,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “His contributions over the years have played a critical role in some of our finest programming. We truly wish him the best as he starts this next chapter.”

Added Amato: “I’ll always cherish my experience at HBO, not only because there was no higher standard to aspire to artistically in television, but because the artists and colleagues I worked with were incredibly talented, dedicated and inspirational.  I learned a lot and am forever grateful for such a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

