Lena Waithe’s ‘Twenties’ Renewed for Season 2 at BET

Lena Waithe’s comedy “Twenties” has been renewed for Season 2 at BET, the cable channel announced Friday.

The series, which was created by Waithe, stars Jonica T. Gibbs as Hattie, “a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia, played by Christina Elmore (“Insecure”) and Gabrielle Graham (“Possessor”) respectively. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.”

Season one guest stars included Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”), Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason and Nazanin Mandi.

The eight-episode first season of “Twenties,” which premiered March 4 and concluded April 15, was the No. 1 new comedy series on cable for African-Americans in the key adults 18-49 demographic, according to Live + Same Day data from Nielsen.

Along with the announcing the Season 2 renewal on Friday, BET revealed the comedy’s first season will air on fellow ViacomCBS-owned channel Showtime starting July 6 as part of an FYC partnership.

Waithe executive produces the show with her co-showrunner, Susan Fales-Hill. Rishi Rajani and Andrew Coles are also executive producers, along with Justin Tipping, who directed the pilot.

“The first season of ‘Twenties,’ led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense,” president of BET Scott Mills said. “BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we’re so excited to see where Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill’s remarkable vision takes us in the second season.”

“It took a long time to get this show on the air, but it was absolutely worth the wait,” Waithe said. “I needed THIS phenomenal cast and crew to make it happen. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with this amazing group of people and our incredible viewers.”