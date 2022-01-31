Leonard Fenton, Dr. Legg on ‘EastEnders,’ Dies at 95

Leonard Fenton, who played Dr. Legg on the BBC series “EastEnders,” died on Saturday, his family revealed in a statement through the show’s social media platforms. He was 95.

“The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday Jan. 29,” the statement, which was posted to the official “EastEnders” Instagram page. “Best known for his role as Dr. Legg on ‘EastEnders,’ Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years. He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included’ time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company. He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.”

“His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him,” the statement continued. “He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end – a privilege denied to so many during these tough times.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away,” a spokesperson for “EastEnders” added. “Since appearing in the very first episode of ‘EastEnders,’ Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends.”

Fenton was an “EastEnders” series regular in the 1980s. His character was recurring in the 1990s and made a few appearances as a guest in the 2000s.

In addition to announcing Fenton’s passing, the “EastEnders” Instagram page also compiled a handful of reactions from his fellow castmembers. Read those below.

First, June Brown: “I first met Leonard as Dr. Legg when I joined the cast of ‘EastEnders’ as Dot, his hypochondriac patient, in 1985. He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind. I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired. I was glad that I’d been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family.”

“I had the pleasure to work with Leonard,” Natalie Cassidy said. “He was utterly charming, continuously joked with me and loved talking about his past. I feel honoured that our paths crossed. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Gillian Taylforth stated: “I’m so sorry to hear the very sad news about Leonard. He was a lovely, charming man who was so kind and always told the most wonderful stories. I send my love and condolences to his family. RIP dear Leonard.”