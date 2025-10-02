Leonardo DiCaprio Pays Tribute to Late Conservationist Jane Goodall: ‘You Are My Hero’

Leonardo DiCaprio mourned the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall on Wednesday by penning a lengthy tribute for the famed zoologist, who he called his personal “hero.”

Goodall, a world-renowned primatologist and animal rights advocate, died from natural causes at the age of 91, her institute confirmed Wednesday, leaving fans of her work — including the Oscar winner — grief-stricken in the aftermath.

DiCaprio, an environmental activist in his own right, took to social media upon learning of Goodall’s death and posted a poignant tribute in her honor.

“Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit,” DiCaprio said on Instagram. “Her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialize and think—reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to Chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life.”

He continued: “For decades, Jane traveled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act and to hope. She never stopped.”

In his post, DiCaprio shared several pictures of himself with Goodall, as the two had developed a friendship through their shared causes. The two appeared together at a number of events, including the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala and United Nations ceremonies. The pair also both served as executive producers on the film “Howl,” directed by E. Elias Merhige.

“Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home,” DiCaprio concluded.

Read his full statement above.