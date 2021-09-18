We've Got Hollywood Covered
Lesli Linka Glatter Elected President of Directors Guild of America

Ron Howard, Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay among others elected to board of directors

| September 18, 2021 @ 10:14 PM
Lesli Linka Glatter

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA

Director Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “The Morning Show”) was elected President of the Directors Guild of America at the union’s National Biennial Convention in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Glatter replaced Thomas Schlamme, who was guild president for the last four years.

Glatter has been on the Guild’s National Board since 2003, most recently as First Vice-President, and before that as Fifth Vice-President. She’s been a member of three negotiating committees including the most recent, which brought in new residuals for directors in paid video on demand and other areas.

Additionally, 160 delegates representing more than 18,000 members of the DGA elected a new slate of officers and members of the National Board of Directors, which included Ron Howard, Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Paris Barclay and others.

“I am honored to have been chosen by my peers to serve as President, and am committed to continuing our Guild’s great legacy of protecting the economic and creative rights of our members—always with our eye on the future,” Glatter said. “And there is nothing that makes me more hopeful about our future than looking around at this formidable, profoundly creative and incredibly diverse Board representing the future of this industry.”

“It has been a tremendous privilege serving as President over these past four years. And I am equally proud and thrilled to pass this baton into Lesli’s extraordinarily capable hands,” Schlamme said. “Lesli is a powerful force in the industry, and she’s brought that same energy to the service she’s dedicated to our Guild over the past two decades fighting for our members’ rights. She is so uniquely suited to lead us into the future.”

Here is the complete list of 2021-2023 DGA Officers and National Board Members:

President
Lesli Linka Glatter

National Vice-President
Mary Rae Thewlis

Secretary-Treasurer
Paris Barclay

Assistant Secretary-Treasurer 
Joyce Thomas

First Vice-President
Betty Thomas

Second Vice-President
Ron Howard

Third Vice-President
Barry Jenkins

Fourth Vice-President
Seith Mann

Fifth Vice-President
Ava DuVernay

Sixth Vice-President
Lily Olszewski

Board Members
Jon Avnet
Norberto Barba
Karen Gaviola
Julie Gelfand
Duncan Henderson
Todd Holland
Nicole Kassell
Kathleen McGill
Christopher Nolan
Millicent Shelton
Steven Spielberg

Alternate Board Members
Kabir Akhtar 
Mary Lou Belli
Laura Belsey
Hanelle Culpepper 
Nora Gerard
Michael Goi
Maggie Greenwald
Anthony Hemingway 
Michael Mann
Annetta Marion
Don Mischer
Jonathan Mostow
Edward Ornelas   
Kimberly Peirce
Matthew Penn
Bethany Rooney
Oz Scott

Associate Board Members

Scott Berger

Valdez Flagg

Courtney Franklin

Louis J. Guerra

Shawn Pipkin-West

Second Alternate Board Members

Lee Blaine

Mimi Deaton

Kevin Koster

Dennis W. Mazzocco

Thomas Whelan

Canella Williams-Larrabee