Lesli Linka Glatter Elected President of Directors Guild of America

Director Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “The Morning Show”) was elected President of the Directors Guild of America at the union’s National Biennial Convention in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Glatter replaced Thomas Schlamme, who was guild president for the last four years.
Glatter has been on the Guild’s National Board since 2003, most recently as First Vice-President, and before that as Fifth Vice-President. She’s been a member of three negotiating committees including the most recent, which brought in new residuals for directors in paid video on demand and other areas.
Additionally, 160 delegates representing more than 18,000 members of the DGA elected a new slate of officers and members of the National Board of Directors, which included Ron Howard, Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Paris Barclay and others.
“I am honored to have been chosen by my peers to serve as President, and am committed to continuing our Guild’s great legacy of protecting the economic and creative rights of our members—always with our eye on the future,” Glatter said. “And there is nothing that makes me more hopeful about our future than looking around at this formidable, profoundly creative and incredibly diverse Board representing the future of this industry.”
“It has been a tremendous privilege serving as President over these past four years. And I am equally proud and thrilled to pass this baton into Lesli’s extraordinarily capable hands,” Schlamme said. “Lesli is a powerful force in the industry, and she’s brought that same energy to the service she’s dedicated to our Guild over the past two decades fighting for our members’ rights. She is so uniquely suited to lead us into the future.”
Here is the complete list of 2021-2023 DGA Officers and National Board Members:
President
Lesli Linka Glatter
National Vice-President
Mary Rae Thewlis
Secretary-Treasurer
Paris Barclay
Assistant Secretary-Treasurer
Joyce Thomas
First Vice-President
Betty Thomas
Second Vice-President
Ron Howard
Third Vice-President
Barry Jenkins
Fourth Vice-President
Seith Mann
Fifth Vice-President
Ava DuVernay
Sixth Vice-President
Lily Olszewski
Board Members
Jon Avnet
Norberto Barba
Karen Gaviola
Julie Gelfand
Duncan Henderson
Todd Holland
Nicole Kassell
Kathleen McGill
Christopher Nolan
Millicent Shelton
Steven Spielberg
Alternate Board Members
Kabir Akhtar
Mary Lou Belli
Laura Belsey
Hanelle Culpepper
Nora Gerard
Michael Goi
Maggie Greenwald
Anthony Hemingway
Michael Mann
Annetta Marion
Don Mischer
Jonathan Mostow
Edward Ornelas
Kimberly Peirce
Matthew Penn
Bethany Rooney
Oz Scott
Associate Board Members
Scott Berger
Valdez Flagg
Courtney Franklin
Louis J. Guerra
Shawn Pipkin-West
Second Alternate Board Members
Lee Blaine
Mimi Deaton
Kevin Koster
Dennis W. Mazzocco
Thomas Whelan
Canella Williams-Larrabee