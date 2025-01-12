Leslie Charleson, ‘General Hospital’ Actress Who Played Monica Quartermaine, Dies at 79

Leslie Charleson, who joined “General Hospital” as Monica Quartermaine in 1977 and made her final appearance just over a year ago, has died, the ABC show announced Sunday on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague Leslie Charleson,” Frank Valentini, “General Hospital” executive producer, wrote in the caption.

“Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on ‘General Hospital’ alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew,” he continued.” I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at ‘General Hospital,’ my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Charleson kicked off her soap opera career as a teen in the 1964 serial “A Flame in the Wind,” later booking roles on “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing” and on primetime shows like “The Rockford Files” and “Happy Days,” the latter as a love interest for Ron Howard’s character Richie.