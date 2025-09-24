Leslie Sykes Signs Off as ABC ‘Eyewitness News’ Morning Anchor After 3 Decades in LA Media | Video

ABC Eyewitness News anchor Leslie Sykes signed off from the desk on Tuesday, surrounded by longtime co-workers who celebrated the Compton, California native’s long run as KABC morning anchor.

“It is so hard to believe that this is my last day on this set,” Sykes said. “It’s been the privilege of my life to wake up with you and to share your stories and to be welcomed into your homes every morning.”

Sykes began her broadcast career in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, joining the Channel 7 news crew in Los Angeles as a reporter in 1994. She was later promoted to morning anchor, and announced her plans to retire last month.

“I carry with me so many memories, so much laughter, endless gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me,” she said. “I may be signing off but I will always be cheering for this city and this station, so from the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting me be part of your lives.”

Through the years, both as a reporter and anchor, Sykes covered several natural disasters, elections and local politics, but also dabbled in celebrity interviews and investigative reports.

Watch her farewell interview – which includes a tribute from “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir – in the video above.