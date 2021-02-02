Office space

3 Lessons for Newsrooms to Survive 2nd Year of the Pandemic

by | February 2, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“It’s not going to get worse before it gets better; it’s going to continue to get worse until it gets to be something else,” one media consultant says

As the U.S. enters the second year of a deadly pandemic, newsrooms across the country are forced to reflect on their revenue strategies following the bloodbath of layoffs in 2020. Publishers will have to abandon old ways of thinking — even though there isn’t a single, magical solution to the industry’s financial struggles.

“It’s not going to get worse before it gets better,” Elizabeth Osder, principal of the media consulting firm The Osder Group, told TheWrap. “It’s going to continue to get worse until it gets to be something else.”

