Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” combines science and cooking in a great experiment. Brie Larson stars as intensely intelligent Elizabeth Zott, a woman bound to make waves wherever she goes because of her high IQ as well as her beauty. Larson also executive produced the Apple TV+ drama series, whose showrunner is Lee Eisenberg. Eight episodes unfold to tell the emotional and unexpected story of Elizabeth Zott, a Hastings lab technician (and really PhD-level chemist) who transforms into a television celebrity cook.

The first two episodes landed Friday, October 13, and the show will end right before Thanksgiving, an appropriate holiday for cooking! New episodes will be released weekly on Fridays at midnight, Pacific time. Alongside Larson, the starring cast includes Lewis Pullman, Stephanie Koenig, Aja Naomi King, Kevin Sussman and more stars throughout the season.

Here are the cast and characters of “Lessons in Chemistry” on Apple TV+: