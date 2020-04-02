Just over two weeks into the growing coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, it appears we might finally get something fun out of this whole mess: The official self-quarantine dance.

That would be Drake’s new single “Toosie Slide,” an absolute banger named after Atlanta-based rapper and producer Toosie, AKA YvngQuan. The track dropped Thursday night along with a music video that not only teaches you how to do the world’s easiest dance, but also features Drake decked out in fashionable protective wear while practicing extreme social distancing as he shelters at (his extremely opulent) home.

The video kicks off with scenes of a very, very empty Toronto at, we’re told, 10:20 PM with no cars or people to be seen except Drake, wearing some Nike cold weather clothing — specifically a ski mask and gloves — that just so happens to be inline with recommendations for venturing out in public.

Then Drake heads up to his enormous house — damn man, that piano — to explain how to do the Toosie Slide. It’s actually pretty simple, you just go right foot up, left foot slide, left foot up, right foot slide. As Drake says in the song, “basically I’m saying either way we ’bout to slide.” Sold, Drake. Sold.

Yeah, it looks like drake has one of his friends over but we’re going to assume that guy already lives with Drake and they’re self-quarantining together.

We can report the Toosie Slide is really fun to do, even if we don’t have baller fireworks like the ones that go off at the end of the video. Watch the clip above and uh, be sure and do this dance at least 6 feet away from anyone else.