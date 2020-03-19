We’re still several months from the (hopefully not postponed) June release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” but star Gal Gadot put together her own personal Justice League to cheer people up during the extremely uncertain era we’re in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey guys, day 6 in self-quarantine, and I gotta say the past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gadot said in a video posted to her instagram early Wednesday evening. “You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together.”

Gadot then said she was inspired by the viral video of an Italian man playing the John Lennon song “Imagine” on a trumpet from his balcony during the country’s extremely strict lockdown. Gadot said “there was something so powerful and pure about this video,” and then began singing the song’s first verse.

Also Read: Samantha Bee Teaches You How to Survive the Coronavirus Quarantine - Well, Kinda - in New Clip (Video)

After just a few words, the video cut to Kristen Wiig singing the next part, followed by a ton of stars, among them: Jamie Dornan, then Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Kaia Gerber, Zoe Kravitz, Chris O’Dowd, Leslie Odom Jr., Sia, Jimmy Fallon, Pedro Pascal, Will Ferrel, Annie Mumolo, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Norah Jones, and even the original live action Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.

It’s a sweet gesture and if you could use a pick me up, it definitely hits the spot. Watch the clip below: