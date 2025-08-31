‘Let the Devil In’ Episode Release Schedule

The documentary series “Let the Devil In” debuted on MGM+ Sunday. The four-part series tells the story of Thomas Sullivan, who stabbed his mother Betty Ann to death before turning his own Boy Scouts knife on himself.

The series also explores Sullivan’s interest in the occult and the aftermath of the tragedy.

When does “Let the Devil In” come out?

The first episode of the documentary series was released Sunday, August 31.

How can I watch “Let the Devil In”?

New episodes will be released on MGM+ each week on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The final episode will be released on September 20.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes are released weekly through September 20.

What is “Let the Devil In” about?

The four-episode documentary covers “a decades-old tragedy that destroyed one family and ignited the darkest fears of a small New Jersey town.”

The docuseries focuses on the murder-suicide of 14-year-old Thomas Sullivan and his mother Betty Ann in 1988. According to director Eli Roth, Thomas was researching Satanism one month before committing the act, and “cut himself ear to ear” with a pocketknife.

The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that Thomas stabbed his mother to death with his Boy Scouts knife before setting the couch on fire before he died by suicide with the same knife. His father and 10-year-old brother were asleep upstairs during the attack and survived.

Investigators later found “several books on the occult and Satan worship” in the home, The New York Times also reported.