Lets Be Real

Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’ Puppet-Sketch Show on Fox Doesn’t Get Real Good Ratings

by | October 2, 2020 @ 8:33 AM

CBS tops Thursday in key demo thanks to “Big Brother”

Let’s be real: Fox’s “Let’s Be Real” special from Robert Smigel only managed modest viewership on Thursday, when CBS finished first in the key demo and ABC ranked No. 1 in terms of total viewers.

Fox carried “Thursday Night Football” in the New York market and ABC carried the game in the winning Denver market. The below Nielsen numbers for those networks could be *slightly* inflated.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary data. A two-hour “Big Brother” starting at 8 posted a 1.1/7 and 4.2 million viewers. “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 4 million. “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 drew a 0.8/5 and 5 million viewers. At 9, “Press Your Luck” received a 0.7/4 and 3.8 million viewers. “Match Game” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.7 million. Between reruns, “Let’s Be Real” at 9 had a 0.5/3 and 1.8 million viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and third in viewers with 2.9 million. “The Wall” at 8 got a 0.4/4 and 2.9 million viewers. Two hours of “Dateline” beginning at 9 averaged a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 994,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 692,000. “Mysteries Decoded” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 764,000 viewers. A repeat followed.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

